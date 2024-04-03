Search
550 new female constables to be deployed in Jammu Zone

Tawi, Apr 2: Out of the newly recruited 915 woman constables in two police battalions in Jammu and Police, as many as 550 will be deployed in ten districts across the Jammu Zone.

A senior police official said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has recruited 915 new women constables following the formation of two dedicated women battalions to augment security measures and address gender-based violence.

The women constables, he said, will play a crucial role in various law enforcement activities, including anti-terrorism operations, across the region.

“Out of a total 915 woman recruits, 550 will be deployed in various districts of the Jammu Zone and 365 in districts across the Kashmir Zone under Mahila Battalions,” he said.

The official added that the women constables, after the passing-out parade, will report to their respective zones, where they will be deployed based on operational requirements.

Notably, in June 2018, the Union Home Ministry approved the establishment of the women battalions, with one battalion designated for the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

The Jammu and Kashmir government proposed the establishment of these battalions to the Union Home Ministry to address the shortage of female personnel at various levels.

The proposal was nodded during a meeting of the State Administrative Council (SAC) chaired by the then Governor, Satyapal Malik, in 2019.

Night temp drops below normal in Kashmir except Gulmarg, Kokernag
FFRC initiates action against private school for demanding admission fee
