Search
Jammu KashmirFFRC initiates action against private school for demanding admission fee
Jammu KashmirKashmir

FFRC initiates action against private school for demanding admission fee

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 2: The Chairperson of the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC), Justice Sunil Hali, has directed the management of a private school to appear before the Committee following allegations of demanding admission fee.

The Haward School in Srinagar is accused of demanding admission fee of Rs 85,000, a practice prohibited by law, as highlighted in a video featuring allegations made by a lady.

Justice Sunil Hali has emphasized that charging admission fees without FFRC approval is strictly prohibited, with violators facing legal consequences.

The FFRC's investigation revealed that the school failed to submit the necessary fee regulation documentation for the academic session 2024-25 by the deadline of December 31, 2023.

To address these allegations and regulatory violations, the Chairman/Principal of Kashmir Haward School has been summoned to appear before the FFRC office in Hyderpora on April 3 .

They have been directed to provide all pertinent information for a thorough examination of the matter.

Justice Sunil Hali cautioned the school that non-compliance with this directive could lead to further actions, including an investigative inquiry, fee collection suspension, and potential recommendations for the school's recognition suspension by the government.

The Chairperson has reaffirmed the FFRC's commitment to upholding regulatory standards and ensuring compliance in Private educational institutions to protect the interests of students and families.

Previous article
550 new female constables to be deployed in Jammu Zone
Next article
Seven anti-social elements arrested in Kashmir
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

After staking claims over 3 LS seats Omar now expect PDP not to field candidates against NC

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 2: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister...

Seven anti-social elements arrested in Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 2: Police on Tuesday arrested seven alleged...

550 new female constables to be deployed in Jammu Zone

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 2: Out of the newly recruited...

Night temp drops below normal in Kashmir except Gulmarg, Kokernag

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 2: Night temperature recorded a drop in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Israeli strike kills seven world aid group workers in Gaza, including...

Action against corrupt to go on: PM Modi

India will get permanent UNSC seat: EAM Jaishankar