FFRC initiates action against private school for demanding admission fee

Srinagar, Apr 2: The Chairperson of the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC), Justice Sunil Hali, has directed the management of a private school to appear before the Committee following allegations of demanding admission fee.

The Kashmir Haward School in Srinagar is accused of demanding admission fee of Rs 85,000, a practice prohibited by law, as highlighted in a video featuring allegations made by a lady.

Justice Sunil Hali has emphasized that charging admission fees without FFRC approval is strictly prohibited, with violators facing legal consequences.

The FFRC's investigation revealed that the school failed to submit the necessary fee regulation documentation for the academic session 2024-25 by the deadline of December 31, 2023.

To address these allegations and regulatory violations, the Chairman/Principal of Kashmir Haward School has been summoned to appear before the FFRC office in Hyderpora on April 3 .

They have been directed to provide all pertinent information for a thorough examination of the matter.

Justice Sunil Hali cautioned the school that non-compliance with this directive could lead to further actions, including an investigative inquiry, fee collection suspension, and potential recommendations for the school's recognition suspension by the government.

The Chairperson has reaffirmed the FFRC's commitment to upholding regulatory standards and ensuring compliance in Private educational institutions to protect the interests of students and families.