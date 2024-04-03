Search
Jammu Kashmir

Seven anti-social elements arrested in Kashmir
Seven anti-social elements arrested in Kashmir

By: Northlines

Srinagar, Apr 2: Police on Tuesday arrested seven alleged anti-social elements who were evading their arrest for several years in valley.

Police said, two absconders identified as Nazir Ahmad Mir a resident of Miskeenbagh Khanyar presently staying at Ladoo Pampore and Ali Mohammad Kawa of Kawapora Sumbal presently residing at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina Srinagar were arrested from Tangmarg and Kunzar.

“Both were involved in several cases and evaded their arrest from past decades, arrested by a special police team of Tangmarg and Knzar”, police said.

The warrant under section 512 CrPC was issued by the Court of Sub Judge Judicial Magistrate Ist Class (JMIC) Tangmarg, pending with Police Station Tangmarg & Kunzer against  the both accused persons. The accused were produced before the Court of Law.

A Police Party of Boniyar arrested three absconders identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat and  Farooq AHmad Bhat both residents of  Heewan Sheeri while Abdul Majeed Khawaja resident of Bimyar Boniyar was nabbed in another case respectively.

Police in Shopian arrested two more absconders identified as Mohammad Yousuf Chohan resident of Reshnagri Arda and Tariq Ahmed Malik of Balpora who were involved in several cases.

Warrant of arrest was issued by the respective Court of Chief Judicial Magistrates and Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Shopian, Tangmarg and Boniyar against the accused persons.

“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities”, police added.

