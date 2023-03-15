40,000 women in J&K earn over Rs 1 lakh in 1 Yr: Mission Dir J&KRLM

Jammu, Mar 14: Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), Indu Kanwal Chib on Tuesday said that 40,000 women in Jammu & Kashmir are ‘lakhpati’ as they earn over Rs one lakh a year and that under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a big e-commerce platform will soon be started for the women entrepreneurs in the Union Territory.

Talking to the reporters, Chib, said that the J&KRLM is going to organize an 11-day National level fair SARAS (Sale of Articles and Rural Artisan Society) from tomorrow on the banks of world famous Dal Lake Near Ghat No- 8 Boulevard Road.

She said that such events are being organized frequently outside J&K, but in the UT, the frequency was too low. However, we have started organizing such events and after Jammu, the event will be organized from tomorrow in Kashmir as well. SARAS is a marketing strategy for the rural artisans to sell their products,” she said.

Under the UMEED scheme, she said that there are many platforms where the women are being skilled in both farm and non-farm skills.

At present, Self help groups of 78000 people have been engaged, she said that there are many entrepreneurs in J&K. “For me, those selling milk at home are also entrepreneurs. 40,000 women are lakhati as they are earning more than one lakh a year and 65 per cent among them are entrepreneurs,” she said.

“The time has changed as the women are not behind the men. From drivers to carpenters, women can do everything. But, it is not a race,” she said while replying to a query.

She further said that under UMEED scheme, a big e-commerce platform is being made available under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor and that the work is already going on with ‘Meesho’.