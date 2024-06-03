Jammu SSP asks officers to take action against miscreants

Jammu Tawi, June 2: Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar on Sunday asked his team of officers to take action against miscreants.

“Take preventive action against miscreants, trouble creators,” SSP Jammu asked officers while reviewing the crime situation at SDPO office R S Pura and Gandhi Nagar.

All SHOs , investigating officers of R S Pura attended the crime review meeting.

At both the meetings, a threadbare discussion was held with supervisory officers, SHO's, IC PPs and investigating officers on crime and other allied matters which includes discussion on cases under investigation.

While reviewing crime, SSP Jammu emphasized upon the officers to ensure quality investigation and timely production of chargesheet in the court of law so that justice is delivered to the crime victims.

He directed the officers to make all-out efforts to expedite the investigation and minimize the crime pendency.

They were also stressed upon to launch special drive against the drug peddlers and ascertain their backward and forward channels to break the network and book main suppliers of the drugs so that the drug menace is rooted out from the District.

Supervisory officers, SHOs and IO's were directed to launch special drive for the arrest of absconders, tracing out of missing, review of history sheeters, surveillance, and keeping hawk eye on suspects,anti-social elements and antinational elements.

SSP Jammu also emphasized upon the officers to take preventive action against miscreants, trouble creators, and activate nakas besides establishing random nakas, MVCPs, and surprise checking and frisking for effective monitoring on the ground.

Officers assured SSP Jammu that they will work with full commitment and dedication to reduce the overall pendency of crime and ensure peaceful atmosphere in the district.