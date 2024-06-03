Heat wave persists in Jammu, relief likely after June 4

Jammu Tawi, Jun 2: The heat wave conditions on Sunday persisted in Jammu which recorded the maximum temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above season's average, the meteorological department said.

However, the day temperature in Jammu was 1.7 degrees Celsius less than that of the previous day, a spokesperson of the Met department said, adding that the city may witness relief from the prevailing conditions after June 4.

The minimum temperature recorded in Jammu was almost near normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

He said hot and dry weather over plains of Jammu division is likely to continue till June 4. After that during the next three days, Jammu may see light to moderate rain or thunder at many places with gusty winds at few places.

The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy on June 8 and 9, the spokesperson said.

Similar temperature patterns were observed in Udhampur and Reasi, both also recording maximum temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius.

In Katra, the mercury reached a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. Kathua experienced the highest minimum temperature in the region at 27 degrees Celsius, while its maximum also peaked at 42 degrees Celsius.

Samba saw a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast intermittent light to moderate rain coupled with thunder with gusty winds during the next week in Jammu and Kashmir. There will be ‘no' heatwave over Kashmir division during the next eight days.

The weather will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain and thunder at a few places during the next 24 hours till Monday.

From June 4 to 7, the MeT office predicted the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder at many places with gusty winds at few places. Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period over Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy during June 8 and 9 while it will be dry from June 10 to June 13.

The MeT office has advised farmers to suspend farm operations during June 5 and 6.

The minimum temperature at Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kokernag weather stations of the Kashmir valley was recorded below normal during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature at 13°C, Qazigund 10°C, Pahalgam 6.4°C, Kokernag 10.2°C and Gulmarg 8 °C during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the MeT office said.

Picnic spot of Kokernag recorded the maximum at 27.2°C and the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 17.3°C the previous day, the MeT office said.