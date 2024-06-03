back to top
Search
IndiaAssam flood: 3 more dead, 5.35 lakh people affected, fresh areas inundated
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Assam flood: 3 more dead, 5.35 lakh people affected, fresh areas inundated

By: Northlines

Date:

Guwahati, Jun 3: Assam's flood situation continued to remain grim with three more fatalities reported and new areas inundated, although the number of affected people decreased marginally, an official bulletin said.

Rivers remained in spate, while affected people took shelter in relief camps in different areas, it said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin on Sunday night said 5,35,246 people in 13 districts continued to remain affected by the flood.

The number of affected people was 6,01,642 in 10 districts on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in Cachar and one in Nagaon, taking the toll in flood and storm since May 28 to 18.

Three major rivers – Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara – continued to flow above the danger level, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The worst-hit district was Nagaon where 3,03,567 people remained affected, followed by Cachar (1,09,798) and Hojai (86,382).

More than 39,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 193 relief camps in different districts. Another 82 relief distribution centres were also operational.

Rescue and relief operations were being carried out by multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and local administration, while medical teams have also been deployed in the affected areas.

Damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges and other property, has been reported from different districts.

Previous article
Heat wave persists in Jammu, relief likely after June 4
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NHAI hikes tolls across highways by 5 pc

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: Motorists using expressways will have...

Oppn parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: The Congress and other INDIA...

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till Jun 5

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: A court here on Sunday...

PM asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: With the BJP confident of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Heat wave persists in Jammu, relief likely after June 4

Jammu SSP asks officers to take action against miscreants

Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra from Jammu on June 12