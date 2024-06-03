back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirEncounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Pulwama
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K’s Pulwama

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Jun 3: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in and 's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.

Previous article
Assam flood: 3 more dead, 5.35 lakh people affected, fresh areas inundated
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Assam flood: 3 more dead, 5.35 lakh people affected, fresh areas inundated

Northlines Northlines -
Guwahati, Jun 3: Assam's flood situation continued to remain...

Heat wave persists in Jammu, relief likely after June 4

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Jun 2: The heat wave conditions on...

Jammu SSP asks officers to take action against miscreants

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 2: Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu,...

Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra from Jammu on June 12

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 2: Hundreds of devotees from the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Assam flood: 3 more dead, 5.35 lakh people affected, fresh areas...

Heat wave persists in Jammu, relief likely after June 4

Jammu SSP asks officers to take action against miscreants