Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra from Jammu on June 12

Jammu Tawi, June 2: Hundreds of devotees from the Kashmiri Pandit community will leave for the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra in a fleet of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation buses from Jammu to Kashmir on June 12.

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani mela this year is to be celebrated on June 14 in Tulmula in Ganderbal district of Kashmir valley.

“All arrangements are being made for the Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra,” said an official.

He said that the devotees will leave for Kashmir from Jammu at 6 am on June 12.

“The arrangements like travel, boarding-lodging, food besides other requirements are being made by the administration,” he added.

The devotees, he said, will also proceed to various destinations after paying obeisance at Tulmula in Ganderbal.