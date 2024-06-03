back to top
2 killed, 13 hurt as minibus skids in Akhnoor
2 killed, 13 hurt as minibus skids in Akhnoor

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, June 2: At least two people were killed and 13 injured when a minibus they were travelling in skidded off and turned turtle in Akhnoor area here in the city outskirts.

Police said that a mini bus on its way from Akhnoor towards Mille Di Khui turned turtle at Dhangri near Kaleeth.

“Two passengers were killed in the mishap while 13 sustained injuries,” they said.

Police added that a rescue was launched immediately upon receiving the information, and the injured were shifted to the Sub-District Hospital Akhnoor and Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

