NHAI hikes tolls across highways by 5 pc
NHAI hikes tolls across highways by 5 pc

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 2: Motorists using expressways will have to shell out more from Monday as the Highways Authority of (NHAI) has decided to hike tolls across the country by an average of 5 per cent.

The annual revision of highway user fee, which is expected to be in the range of average 5 per cent, was earlier to come into effect on April 1. But the hike was deferred due to the .

“The new user fee will come into effect from 3.6.2024,” a senior NHAI official said on Sunday.

The change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index (CPI)-based inflation.

There are around 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Out of these, around 675 are public-funded fee plazas and 180 are operated by concessionaires.

Oppn parties trash exit polls, claim 'deliberate attempt to justify rigging'
2 killed, 13 hurt as minibus skids in Akhnoor
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

