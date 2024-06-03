Oppn parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

New Delhi, Jun 2: The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties on Sunday trashed the exit polls that have predicted a third consecutive win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha elections, claiming that these surveys were a work of “fantasy” and asserting that the opposition alliance will form the next government.

Questioning the credibility of the exit polls, the leaders of major opposition parties alleged that they were conducted at the behest of the government as a “deliberate attempt to justify rigging of elections” and were part of PM Modi's “mind games” to lower the morale of the INDIA bloc workers ahead of counting of votes on June 4.

“This is not called an exit poll but its name is ‘Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi told reporters at the AICC headquarters here.

Asked how many seats the INDIA bloc would get, Gandhi said, “Have you heard (popular singer) Sidhu Moosewala's song ‘295'? So 295 (seats).”

The BJP hit back, saying Gandhi has been living in a “fantasy world” since childhood and is cut off from the ground reality.

“He believes everything to be a fantasy. It is his fantasy that made Congress lose the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This time, they are going to score a hattrick of losing Lok Sabha elections and that is why they are talking nonsense,” BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said.

“The exit poll is a reality poll and indicates that people have shown faith in the leader who has worked for them in the last 10 years,” BJP leader Shaina NC said.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the exit poll predictions were not consistent with the ground reality and alleged that they were “manufactured at home” two months back.

“We had seen how the exit polls were conducted in 2016, 2019 and 2021. None of the predictions had turned out to be true…. these exit polls were manufactured at home by some people two months back for media consumption. They have no value,” the Trinamool Congress chief told a TV channel.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, JMM leader and Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, BJD leader V K Pandian, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut were among those who questioned the reliability of the exit polls.

“Understand the chronology of the exit poll. The opposition had already said that pro-BJP media would show the BJP crossing 300 seats which would create the scope for fraud.

“Today's pro-BJP exit poll was prepared many months ago, the channels just aired it now. People's public opinion is being deceived through this exit poll,” Yadav said in a post on X.

These are political exit polls and not professional exit polls, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said and claimed it will be a repeat of 2004, when exit polls predicted BJP victory but the Congress formed the government.

He alleged that the exit polls that came out Saturday evening are “completely bogus” and have been “orchestrated and masterminded by the man whose exit is inevitable and guaranteed on June 4”.

“These are all part of the psychological games being played by the outgoing prime minister (Narendra Modi) and the outgoing home minister (Amit Shah),” he said.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.