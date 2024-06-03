back to top
Search
IndiaDelhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till Jun 5
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till Jun 5

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 2: A court here on Sunday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Duty judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passed the order after the chief minister was produced before the court through video conference after surrendering at Tihar jail upon the expiry of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

The judge passed the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate, seeking extension of judicial custody by 14 days.

The application was moved by the ED on May 20 while Kejriwal was out on interim bail.

The court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5, noting that the judge concerned was scheduled to pass an order on his interim bail plea on grounds on that day.

Previous article
PM asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places
Next article
Oppn parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NHAI hikes tolls across highways by 5 pc

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: Motorists using expressways will have...

Oppn parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: The Congress and other INDIA...

PM asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 2: With the BJP confident of...

RBI unlikely to cut interest rate on June 7, say experts

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Heat wave persists in Jammu, relief likely after June 4

Jammu SSP asks officers to take action against miscreants

Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra from Jammu on June 12