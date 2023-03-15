1,164 cases of J&K registered with NHRC post-Reorganization

‘Jurisdiction of UT’s HRs cases vests with NHRC; 765 cases were pending with SHRC’

Jammu Tawi, Mar 14: As many as1164 cases from Jammu & Kashmir were registered with National Human Rights Commission after disbanding of the State Human Rights Commission in 2019.

In a written reply, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Parliament that a total 1164 cases pertaining to the State of Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from October, 1, 2019 to December, 2022, as per the information provided by the rights body. “Out of those, 111 have been considered and closed by the Commission, 368 have been disposed of with direction, 484 have been dismissed in limini, compensation has been recommended in one case and 200 cases are pending for consideration of the Commission,” the MHA said.

The MHA further said that jurisdiction regarding human rights cases of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vests in the NHRC by virtue of a notification issued by it in 2020.

“As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020, notified on 18.03.2020, the functions relating to human rights in case of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be dealt with by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). By virtue of the aforesaid notification, the jurisdiction regarding human rights cases of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vests in the NHRC,” the MHA said.

The MHA said that State Human Rights Commission functioning in the erstwhile state of J&K was winded up by the virtue of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act-2019.

“By virtue of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act, 1997 has been repealed, and the application of corresponding Central Act i.e. The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has come into force. Accordingly, the erstwhile State Human Rights Commission in Jammu and Kashmir was wound up on 23.10.2019,” the Ministry said.

It said 765 complaints were pending before the Commission at the time of its winding up in 2019.