2.13 lakh students register for class 10th to 12th Board exams

1.97 lakh students from soft zone areas appear in class 10th to 12th Board exams; exam for 15214 students of hard zone areas to commence from April

Srinagar, Mar 13 (KNO): As many as 2.13 lakh students including 1.97 lakh students from soft and 15214 students from hard zone areas of Kashmir have registered for the annual regular (2023) JK Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations.

As per the date sheet already notified by JK Board, the annual (Regular 2023) examination of class 10th to 12th students enrolled in schools falling in soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir commenced from March 9 and March 8 while the class examination commenced from March 6 of 2023.

Notably, this is the first Board examination conducted in March month after implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

As per the official figures, available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), around 68695 students including 63000 students of soft zone areas and 5695 students registered for class 10th examination while 71375 students including 67458 students from soft zones and 3917 students of hard zones areas are registered for class 11th exams.

Also, 73034 students including 67432 from soft zones and 5602 students from hard zones of Kashmir have registered for class 12th examination.

While the annual board examination of all the three classes has already commenced in soft zone areas of Kashmir, the examination of students in hard zone areas is scheduled to commence from April, 2023.

As per the BOSE figures, around 444 schools- 309 in Jammu and 135 in Kashmir division fall in hard zones while seven zones of Kargil district and whole Ladakh area fall in hard zones.

In Jammu division 50 schools of Kishtwar, Reasi 47, Rajouri 7, Poonch 20, Doda 56, Ramban 64 and 65 schools of Udhampur fall in hard zones.

In Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, Bandipora 19, Kupwara 32, Kulgam 28 and 13 schools in Budgam fall in hard zones.

As per the official figures, JK Board has set up around 2069 exam centres including 1886 centres in soft zone areas and 183 centres in hard zone areas of Kashmir.

As many as 710 exam centres-632 in soft zones and 78 in hard zones are set up for class 10th exams while 662 exam centres- 622 in soft zone areas and 40 in hard zone areas are set up for class 11th exams.

Also, 697 exam centres—632 in soft zone areas and 65 in hard zone areas are set up for class 12th examination.