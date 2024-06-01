back to top
Jammu And Kashmir | Exit Polls Project 3 Lok Sabha Seats To NC, 2 To BJP
Jammu And Kashmir | Exit Polls Project 3 Lok Sabha Seats To NC, 2 To BJP

SRINAGAR, June 1: Exit Polls on Saturday projected three seats for the Conference (NC) in  Jammu and and two seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Most of the Exit Polls have predicted Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seats to the NC and the two seats of  Jammu and Kathua-Udhampur to the BJP.

The main contest in the Srinagar constituency was between Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC and Waheed Parra of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Exit Polls have also projected the Srinagar seat to Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC.
Baramulla seat had a triangular contest between former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah of the NC, Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) and Sajad Lone of the Peoples Conference (PC).
Exit Polls have forecast the victory of Omar Abdullah of the NC from the Baramulla seat.
For the Anantnag-Rajouri seat where the main contest was between Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Exit Polls have projected the victory of Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC from this constituency.
For the  Jammu Lok Sabha seat, the Exit Polls have projected the victory of Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP against his main contest from the Congress, Raman Bhalla.
For the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, the Exit Polls have projected the victory for Jitendra Singh of the BJP against Choudhary Lal Singh of the Congress.

EC Sets Stage for D-Day: Counting of Votes Commences on June 4 at 8 AM
