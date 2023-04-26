100 Delegates from G-20 countries arrive in Ladakh for 3-day Y-20 summit

Srinagar, Apr 25: More than 100 Y-20 delegates from over 30 countries have arrived in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday while as the J&K administration said that it has made elaborate arrangements to make the G-20 meeting schedules in Srinagar a grand success.

Addressing media persons, the administration has said that till Tuesday, over 100 Y20 delegates from over 30 countries have arrived in Ladakh while a few more are expected to arrive by tomorrow morning.

The officials said that as G20 is being conducted under India's presidency under the theme of One World One family one future, they have put forward priorities of youth as they (youth) are very much concerned about their future.

“The administration since the last three months have been preparing for the event and overseeing how we can make this programme a grand success,” they said, adding that in this regard, various activities have been held so far.

Pertinently, Ladakh is hosting a three-day youth 20 pre-summit under the aegis of the G-20.

The delegates were welcomed by the senior officers of the UT administration. During the three-day summit, there will be discussions and deliberations on different important topics, reports said.

On the first day of the summit, the delegates will visit local places of importance including Hemis and Thicksey monasteries and Shanti Stupa. On the following day, LG Ladakh Dr. B. D. Mishra will address the delegates at the Sindu Sanskriti Auditorium.

On the third day of the pre-summit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur will interact with the delegates and also participate in a youth dialogue. As per the UT administration officials, sufficient security measures and other arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the program.

The Y20 pre-summit in Ladakh will be a valuable opportunity for the global youth to reflect on priority areas in consultation with G-20 member states to come up with policy recommendations that will prove beneficial to the Ladakh region.(KNO)