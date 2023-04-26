NC sacks Ex-MLA Ishfaq Jabbar from party

Srinagar, Apr 25:

The National Conference on Tuesday removed former MLA Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar from basic membership of the party for six years over his anti-party activities.

JKNC on its official Twitter handle, shared the order issued by party general secretary.

“Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ex MLA R/o Ganderbal has been removed from the basic membership of JKNC for 6 years in view of his anti-Party activities and causing indiscipline. The order has been issued by the General Secretary JKNC,” JKNC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah had said that there is no space for leaders in the party who are involved in causing indiscipline and also affect the party functioning.