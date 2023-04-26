Sex racket busted in Handwara, 5 arrested

Srinagar, Apr 25 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said it busted a sex racket in Handwara area of north Kashmir Kupwara district and arrested 5 persons including a house owner and his wife.

In a statement issued to the news agency, a spokesperson said that information was received from reliable sources about a racket of immoral activities operating from the house of an individual in Reshipora.

The statement reads accordingly, a search party conducted a raid in the house of Shabir Ahmad War, S/o Ghulam Ahmad War of Reshipora, where a sex racket was busted.

It reads five persons were arrested from the spot, including the house owner and his wife, one sex worker and two customers. “Cash amounting to Rs 47,800 was also recovered from the spot.”

Those who have been arrested include as Rayees Ah Lone, s/o Khazir Mohd Lone of Dangerpora, Rafiabad, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, s/o Abdul Rehman Sheikh of Binner, Baramulla, a female sex worker (name withheld), Shabir Ahmad War (house owner) s/o Gh Ahmad War of Rishipora and wife of the house owner (name withheld).

It added a case FIR No. 37/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kralgund and investigation has been initiated—(KNO)