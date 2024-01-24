Zojila Tunnel progresses swiftly despite freezing conditions

Srinagar, Jan 23: In the face of freezing temperatures in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, the Zojila Tunnel is advancing swiftly, aiming to meet its completion deadline. Spanning 14.5 km under the challenging Zojila pass in the Himalayas, the tunnel connects Kargil and Ladakh in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

This ambitious project aims to make the highway avalanche-free, enhance safety, and reduce travel time from over 3 hours to just 15 minutes. Progress from both the Minimarg and Baltal sides has resulted in approximately 3.3 km of excavation completed within the designated timeframe.

Upon completion, the Zojila Tunnel will be India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, playing a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted connectivity between Ladakh and Kashmir. It promises all-weather connectivity, overcoming winter hindrances posed by the snow-covered Zojila pass and avalanches.

An official from Mega Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), told KNO news agency that four tunnels and connecting bridges are nearing completion, with about 90 percent of the work finished. The main Zojila tunnel, spanning 13 kilometres, has seen significant excavation progress, with 3.8 kilometres completed from the Minimarg side and 3.9 kilometres from the Baltal side, he said.

Approximately 1100 workers, including 900 from Jammu and Kashmir, are dedicated to the project despite challenging sub-zero conditions.

Singh said the Zojila Tunnel is expected to be completed in 2027, with the final lining work from the Minamarg side scheduled for June next year.

The cut-and-cover structures, crucial for avalanche protection, are nearly complete, with only 10 percent of the work remaining.

The official also provided updates on the three shafts of the Zojila Tunnel, highlighting significant progress in their construction. “Shaft Number 1, with a depth of 490 metres, is underway, with 23 metres completed so far,” he said.