Zendaya swaps sci-fi style for tennis chic at movie promo

Zendaya is known for her bold fashion statements that perfectly complement the themes of her movie promotions. However, her sartorial choices for the upcoming film “Challengers” have steered away from the usual futuristic aesthetics seen in her “Dune” press tours.

In “Challengers”, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis prodigy whose career and style are intricately intertwined. Off-screen, the actor's sponsor is luxury brand Louis Vuitton instead of Tashi's onscreen partner Adidas.

For her recent appearance at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Zendaya championed preppy tennis whites from Louis Vuitton. She was photographed smiling beside world number one Iga Swiatek in a pullover, tank top and pleated skirt – a refreshing departure from her metallic robot couture worn recently.

Interestingly, Zendaya's real-life sponsor aligns with her character's off-court interests instead of on-court deals. However, her relaxed tennis outfit aligned perfectly with watching the women's final at Indian Wells.

While futuristic costumes made Zendaya seem otherworldly on the “Dune” promo trail, her summery LV ensemble brought her charming personality to the fore. Embodying her “Challengers” role, Zendaya aced the sporty-chic brief with signature charm and flair.