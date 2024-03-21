Search
IndiaED raids AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister Vijayabaskar, Chennai-based real...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

ED raids AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister Vijayabaskar, Chennai-based real estate group

By: Northlines

Date:

Chennai, Mar 21: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches against AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister C Vijayabaskar apart from a Chennai-based real estate group as part of separate money-laundering investigations, official sources said.

About 25 premises are being covered by the Central agency as part of the two cases, the sources said.

Vijayabaskar, a former Minister, is an AIADMK strongman from Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu. The searches against him are based on a state vigilance (DVAC) investigation of 2022 linked to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets, they said.

He was earlier booked by the CBI in a “gutkha scam”.

The premises liked to real estate group Gsquare and linked entities in and around Chennai city are also being searched as part of an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Previous article
Zendaya swaps sci-fi style for tennis chic at movie promo
Next article
Considering Cast Iron Cookware? Learn the Pros and Cons from an Expert
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Punjab govt issues show cause notice to State Health Secreatary over IVF treatment of Moosewala’s mother

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Mar 21: The Punjab government has issued a...

‘Dialogue the way forward’, PM dials Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke...

Rich-poor gap in India: Worse than in British era, says Congress

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The Congress expressed concern about the burgeoning...

Arunachal Pradesh is Indian territory: US

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, Mar 21: The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Considering Cast Iron Cookware? Learn the Pros and Cons from an...

Zendaya swaps sci-fi style for tennis chic at movie promo

Punjab govt issues show cause notice to State Health Secreatary over...