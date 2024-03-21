Considering Cast Iron Cookware? Learn the Pros and Cons from an Expert

Kanika Malhotra, a clinical dietician and certified diabetes instructor reveals the benefits of using iron cookware along with why it is good for those suffering from iron deficiency

Cast iron cookware has been an essential part of Indian kitchens since time immemorial. Known for its durability and heat retention, cast iron is considered to be great for cooking delicious meals.

But, due to its bad rep when it comes to cleaning, maintenance and storage, many have chosen other types of cookware including those made with aluminium and non-stick teflon coating.