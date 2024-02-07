Woman falls into 100- foot borewell in Rajasthan’ Gangapur; rescue efforts on

Agencies

Jaipur, Feb 7: A 25-year-old woman fell into about a 100-foot deep borewell dug on a farm in Gangapur city, on Wednesday, police said.

Bamanwas Sub-Division Officer Anshul Kumar said the woman, Mona Bai, from Gudla village fell into the borewell dug in the field behind her house.

Rescue efforts are on to bring her out with the National Disaster Response Force and its state counterpart roped in. Authorities have been making arrangements to supply oxygen to the woman in the borewell.

According to her family, Kumar said, the woman had gone “missing” from home around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Police are investigating if the woman fell into the well accidentally, or was pushed into it.

Bamanwas Deputy Superintendent of Police Santram said they got the information about a woman falling into a borewell in the afternoon.

Her family members told the police they saw her slippers outside the borewell and realised she had fallen inside.

The borewell was recently dug on the farm. There is no water in the borewell.