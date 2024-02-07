After Nitish, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary to quit INDI Alliance?

Agencies

Amid speculation that Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary may join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday accused the saffron party of “creating confusion” and said the former will remain with the INDI Alliance.

Echoing similar sentiments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hopes that Jayant Chaudhary will not weaken the struggle going on for the ‘khushali' (prosperity) of Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP is doing the work of creating confusion. He (Jayant) is not going anywhere. He will remain with the INDI Alliance with full strength and will do the work of defeating the BJP,” Shivpal Yadav told reporters when asked about the speculation regarding the Rashtriya Lok Dal going to the BJP-led NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Samajwadi Party national general secretary said Jayant Chaudhary will remain with the INDI Alliance and defeat the BJP in the general elections.

“I know Jayant, he is a secular person,” he added.