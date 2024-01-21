Winter Vacations For Jammu Summer Zone Schools Extended Up To Jan 27

JAMMU, Jan 21: In view of extreme cold weather conditions, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Sunday extends winter vacations from Jan-22 to Jan-27 for all schools upto 12th standard in summer zones of the region.

DSEJ in a order said, “In view of prevailing extreme cold conditions and in continuation to previous orders, all the schools upto 12th class functioning in summer zones of Jammu division shall observe vacations from January-22 to January-27-2024.”

The directorate however said that the students practicing for participation in Republic Day celebrations shall continue to come for the rehearsal.

It also said that the HOls shall ensure that all the arrangements for the Republic Day function are in place including enthusiastic participation of the students.