J&K Government Declares Half-Day Public Holiday In Wake Of Ram Mandir Inauguration Tomorrow

, Jan 21: In wake of inauguration of Ram Mandir inauguration, the Government of Jammu and has declared a half-day public holiday on Monday.
“In continuation of Government Order No.1582-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated: 11.12.2023 and Government Order No. 1583-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated: 11.12.2023, it is hereby ordered that half-day public holiday (till 02:30 p.m.) shall be observed on 22nd of January, 2024, in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order.

