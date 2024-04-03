Search
Will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K if voted to power: GN Azad

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 3: Democratic Azad Progressive Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday that the party would bring and 's statehood back if voted to power.

Addressing media persons, Azad, who is DPAP Lok Sabha candidate from the Anantnag-Rajouri said that he has always led from the front.

“I have stood against the August 05, 2019 decision by holding a sit-in for four hours and spoke against it on the floor of the house. I will continue to fight for it and if voted to power, we will work for the restoration of statehood,” he said.

