Omar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris as foreign minister in BJP-RSS govt: Sajad

Srinagar, Apr 3: People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said that registration of a case against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and others for rigging the 1987 assembly election would be the biggest confidence building measure (CBM) towards Kashmiris.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a party function here, Lone said that the rigging of 1987 elections is the reason for bloodshed over the past three decades in Kashmir.



“I strongly believe that even today the biggest CBM towards Kashmiris would be the registration of an FIR against Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders and bureaucrats who rigged the 1987 election. After all, one lakh people have died. Were they not humans? Don't those lives matter?” he asked.

Lone said that NC MPs failed to highlight pain and sufferings of Kashmiris in the Parliament and “were even laughing when the Article 370 was abrogated”.





“They have been in the Parliament for the past 28 years. Have they ever talked about aspirations and dreams of Kashmiris,” Lone said, adding that the National Conference used the Parliament to get a leeway for their crimes.



Lone said Omar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris during his stint as foreign minister in the BJP-RSS government.