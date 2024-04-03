Search
Jammu KashmirOmar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris as foreign minister in BJP-RSS govt:...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Omar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris as foreign minister in BJP-RSS govt: Sajad

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 3: People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said that registration of a case against Conference president Farooq Abdullah and others for rigging the 1987 assembly election would be the biggest confidence building measure (CBM) towards Kashmiris.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a party function here, Lone said that the rigging of 1987 elections is the reason for bloodshed over the past three decades in .

“I strongly believe that even today the biggest CBM towards Kashmiris would be the registration of an FIR against Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders and bureaucrats who rigged the 1987 election. After all, one lakh people have died. Were they not humans? Don't those lives matter?” he asked.

Lone said that NC MPs failed to highlight pain and sufferings of Kashmiris in the Parliament and “were even laughing when the Article 370 was abrogated”.


“They have been in the Parliament for the past 28 years. Have they ever talked about aspirations and dreams of Kashmiris,” Lone said, adding that the National Conference used the Parliament to get a leeway for their crimes.

Lone said Omar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris during his stint as foreign minister in the BJP-RSS government.

Previous article
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Enforcement Teams Seize Rs.51.54 Lakh Cash, Liquor Valued Rs.39.63 Lakh
Next article
Will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K if voted to power: GN Azad
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tihar jail says Arvind Kejriwal’s vitals normal after AAP alleges he has lost 4.5 kg since arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 3: The Delhi High Court on...

Will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K if voted to power: GN Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 3: Democratic Azad Progressive Party (DPAP) chairman...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Enforcement Teams Seize Rs.51.54 Lakh Cash, Liquor Valued Rs.39.63 Lakh

Northlines Northlines -
Kathua, Apr 3: Election Monitoring teams have ramped up...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tihar jail says Arvind Kejriwal’s vitals normal after AAP alleges he...

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging...

Will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K if voted to...