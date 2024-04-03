Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Enforcement Teams Seize Rs.51.54 Lakh Cash, Liquor Valued Rs.39.63 Lakh

Kathua, Apr 3: Election Monitoring teams have ramped up their compliance efforts in Kathua district ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, taking robust action against the use of black money and illegal goods. Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, authorities have confiscated a massive Rs. 51.54 lakh in unaccounted cash along with liquor valued at Rs. 39.63 lakh.



Operating aggressively across all corners of Kathua, the monitoring teams have kept a tight vigil, intercepting multiple instances of cash and goods exchanges. Their diligent patrols and swift raids have yielded a significant haul totaling over Rs. 91 lakh – dealing a strong blow to those attempting to influence voters through unscrupulous means.



The Kathua District Election Officer, who also oversees the Udhampur parliamentary constituency, praised the efforts of enforcement teams. He stated that preserving free and fair elections is their top priority. “We will continue our firm oversight to identify and promptly address any violations of poll norms,” he affirmed.



Such decisive implementation of regulations sends a clear message – that any activity compromising democratic integrity will not be tolerated. As polling day approaches, citizens are urged to play their part by vigilantly reporting suspicious behavior and remaining aware of their rights. Together, we can work to uphold the purity of the electoral process.