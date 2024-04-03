Search
IndiaDelhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 3: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

“I am going to reserve judgement,” said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after hearing the senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the agency.

The AAP convener, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, questioned the “timing” of his arrest and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including free and fair election and level-playing field.

Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody, was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The agency, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, opposed the petition and said the offence of money-laundering was prima facie made out in the case and at present, the investigation against the petitioner was at a nascent stage.

The ASG denied the allegations of bias levelled against the ED, asserting their case is based on evidence and “criminals are supposed to be arrested and put in jail”.

The ED's senior counsel also said the petition had only assailed the first remand order passed against the petitioner, which sent him to the agency's custody till March 28, and not the subsequent orders.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Previous article
Will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K if voted to power: GN Azad
Next article
Tihar jail says Arvind Kejriwal’s vitals normal after AAP alleges he has lost 4.5 kg since arrest
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tihar jail says Arvind Kejriwal’s vitals normal after AAP alleges he has lost 4.5 kg since arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K if voted to power: GN Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 3: Democratic Azad Progressive Party (DPAP) chairman...

Omar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris as foreign minister in BJP-RSS govt: Sajad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 3: People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Enforcement Teams Seize Rs.51.54 Lakh Cash, Liquor Valued Rs.39.63 Lakh

Northlines Northlines -
Kathua, Apr 3: Election Monitoring teams have ramped up...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tihar jail says Arvind Kejriwal’s vitals normal after AAP alleges he...

Will fight for restoration of statehood to J&K if voted to...

Omar Abdullah whitewashed atrocities against Kashmiris as foreign minister in BJP-RSS...