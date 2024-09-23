back to top
Search
    IndiaWhy does Akhilesh cry out only when a Yadav criminal is killed:...
    India

    Why does Akhilesh cry out only when a Yadav criminal is killed: Rajbhar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Ajay Kumar, Lucknow

    Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is facing backlash over his statement that UP police and STF shoot criminals based on their surnames. Om Prakash Rajbhar, a cabinet minister in the Yogi government, directly targeted Akhilesh regarding the encounter of Anuj Pratap Singh, an accused in the Sultanpur robbery case. Rajbhar said that when a Yadav is killed, the Samajwadi Party speaks up. Former minister Mohsin Raza echoed this sentiment, stating that the SP leader reacts to tweets for the sake of appeasement and caste-based .

    Regarding the Sultanpur robbery case, Rajbhar said that when a Yadav is killed, the Samajwadi Party raises its voice, but why don't they speak up when Muslims, Pandits, or Thakurs are killed? He questioned why Akhilesh did not speak when Vikas Dubey was killed. He further stated that there is rule of law here, and under Modi in Delhi and Yogi in UP, anyone who commits wrongdoing will be punished.

    Meanwhile, BJP leader and former minister Mohsin Raza mentioned that the STF killed a criminal named Anuj Pratap Singh in an encounter during the Sultanpur robbery case. He noted that Akhilesh Yadav did not issue any tweets or reactions, as this individual is neither from his community nor a specific minority. He added that the definition of the Samajwadi Party is rooted in appeasement and caste-based politics. Congress leader Deepak Singh remarked that the trend of encounters in Uttar Pradesh is peculiar. He pointed out that whenever an encounter occurs, a criminal always manages to escape. While the Yogi government claims zero tolerance for , such incidents raise questions.

    On August 28, a robbery took place at Bharat Jewelers in Sultanpur, where criminals stole jewelry at gunpoint and fled. In connection with this, police killed an accused named Mangesh Yadav in an encounter. Search operations were conducted for other suspects. ASP Akhilesh Singh stated that today, an STF team engaged in a shootout with the involved criminals, during which one suspect was injured, and another managed to escape. The injured suspect was later identified as Anuj Pratap Singh, who was pronounced dead by doctors at the district hospital in Unnao.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Rising with Kindness’ youth summit concludes
    Next article
    Air pollution meeting at PMO stresses need to transition to EVs, develop charging infra in NCR
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    On judicial side, judges work with independence, on administration we stand with Govt: CJI

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies Mumbai: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on...

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed...

    EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO recorded a net...

    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On judicial side, judges work with independence, on administration we stand...

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP:...

    EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July