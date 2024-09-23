‘Rising with Kindness’ youth summit concludes

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The three-day youth summit ‘Rising with Kindness' concluded successfully today at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The concluding day was graced by Jupally Krishna Rao – Hon'ble Minister for Minister of Tourism, Culture and Excise & Prohibition, Government of Telangana. Also joining were Dr. Hamdan Al Shaer – Deputy Chairman of Zayed International Foundation for the Environment; Martin Raiser, SVP South Asia, World Bank; Sushil Ram, Commonwealth Secretariat; Paula Padrino Vilela, UNCCD; Shekhar Kapur – Filmmaker; and Krithi Shetty, Taha Shah Badussha, Neeti Goel – Founder, Wht Now, Vrinda and Shivoham Bhatt – Celebrity fitness trainers graced the valedictory session of Rising with Kindness in the Divine Presence of Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Following the felicitations, a plenary session with the esteemed dignitaries was the hallmark.

The three-days of action-packed sessions concluded through workshops, panel discussion and kindness carnival. Jupally Krishna Rao – Hon'ble Minister for Minister of Tourism, Culture and Excise & Prohibition, Government of Telangana said, “I congratulate the youth to be part of this beautiful initiative and Rev. Daaji and his entire team for unwavering commitment and nurturing the values of kindness. In a world morphed by competition we should remind ourselves of the core values of kindness, empathy and mutual respect which create a harmonious society and play crucial role in youth development. India is the home to the largest umbers of genZ and millennials which is the backbone for social and environment growth. They must also learn to have sustained kindness for others. Dalai Lama said, “Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible.” As Tourism Minister, I believe kindness has an intrinsic connection, but also exchanging culture, sharing stories and building human connections across borders. Out state is a land of diversity in which culture, history and natural beauty, but what sets us apart is kindness. Rising with Kindness help us strengthen the spirit of hospitality. India showcases to the world the concept o unity in diversity. Sustainable development is the only way to development. Kindness is symbol of courage. Daaji is doing an extraordinary work. As policy makers we understand the importances of programmes like these to create resilient and compassionate societies. Let us all work together for kindness and build stronger communities.”

Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “The three days of Rising with Kindness have been wonderful. We must learn how to nourish our spiritual self which comes with meditation in the presence of a sage through Pranahuti.

Spirituality is as good as science wherein you are the experimenter who tries to understand the true nature of God. Experience is always better than knowledge. A meditative state gives you excellence in any phase of life. We should rise above religion (as religions have always divided mankind) and become spiritual and create a society of spiritual giants.”