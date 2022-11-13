Who will define the ‘National Interest’?

The revised guidelines recently announced by the Central Government to promote and expand the Television

broadcasting to new horizons but these are not without riders. One new clause in the Union Government’s updated

rules for uplinking and downlinking satellite TV channels, intended to make India a “teleport hub for other countries,” is

sure to spark debate. It states that TV channels must dedicate at least 30 minutes per day to programming that

promotes “public service and national interest.” The Cabinet has approved regulations that require TV channels to air

such content on eight themes: education and the promotion of literacy; agriculture and rural development; health and

family welfare; science and technology; welfare of women; welfare of the underprivileged; protection of the environment

and cultural heritage; and national integration. The decision is justified by the notion that “airwaves/frequencies are

public property and need to be utilised in the best interest of the society,” according to the policy statement by the

ministry.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has stated that TV broadcasters will be given time to conceptualise and

produce material on the eight themes even though the guidelines went into force on November 9. All channels must

follow the rules, with the exception of those that are foreign, focus on wildlife, or broadcast live sports. The ministry

states that it will ask a channel for an explanation if it is discovered to be non-compliant.

On the surface, there doesn’t appear to be much wrong with the selection of the eight topics or even the

recommendation; after all, the concept of advancing “national interest” is unlikely to spark controversy as its

interpretation are always subjective. Thus, the main issue is how the term “national interest” should be used, and who

should be the final arbitrator in determining what this ambiguous concept implies.

For instance, although having quite different beliefs and approaches, all political parties would claim to be working to

protect the “national interest.” It goes without saying that the ruling dispensation would be the ultimate arbitrator of this

controversial issue and the loaded phrase, and this could result in punitive action against channels. Conversely, more adaptable

channels might convert this 30-minute content into commercials. Therefore, this term of ‘National Interest’ should be broadly and

clearly defined leaving any ambiguity to be misused by the bureaucratic or political masters to hit those not pliable to official

policy. The ministry must be accommodating and allow it to be only a recommendation with no associated sanctions.