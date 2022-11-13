Akhilesh facing big challenge to defend Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Bypoll

BJP determined to win over this traditional SP stronghold by any

means

BY PRADEEP KAPOOR

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is facing biggest challenge to defend Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat lying

vacant after the demise of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav who recently passed away. Taking this challenge seriously

Akhilesh Yadav decided to field his wife Dimple Yadav to face the by-election scheduled for December 5. Akhilesh is

aware that the fate of Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election will also impact the course of Samajwadi Party in crucial

2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is under tremendous pressure to retain Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which

had always been won by his party. More so, the SP supremo was embarrassed when he could not protect his own Lok

Sabha seat in by-election held few months back. It was a great humiliation for Akhilesh Yadav and another important

leader of party Mohd Azam Khan when they could not protect their seats in Azamgarh and Rampur respectively.

Akhilesh Yadav was blamed by party leaders as well as political commentators for gifting these two seats to BJP as he

failed to campaign for party candidates. This time Akhilesh Yadav is very serious about sentiments of the family and party

leaders involved in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat from where founder of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav won in 2014

with the margin of over 90,OOO votes.

The caste combination of Yadav and Muslim in Mainpuri is enough to ensure victory of Samajwadi Party. But on the

other hand BJP appears to be serious in winning the seat and does not want to leave any chance.

With the heavy presence of Shakya backwards in this Lok Sabha constituency ,Akhilesh Yadav appointed former

MLA Alok Shakya as district president of party two days before announcement of Dimple Yadav as party candidate. It

would be worth mentioning here that of five assembly segments of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, BJP won

Mainpuri and Bhogaon while Samajwadi Party won Kisni, Karhal and Jaswantnagar.

It may be mentioned that Mainpuri has been with Samajwadi Party since 1996 from where Mulayam Singh won four

times while other family members Balram Singh Yadav, Tej Pratap and Dharmendra Yadav one term each.

BJP is ready to give tough fight in Mainpuri where it’s candidate Prem Singh Shakya put up brave fight by getting 44

per cent votes as compared to 52 per cent votes polled by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Now all eyes are on Shivpal Yadav who is estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav and sitting MLA from Jaswantnagar

assembly segment of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. If Shivpal Yadav decides to support Dimple Yadav, then it would be

very easy for Samajwadi Party to retain the seat with help of sympathy factor for Mulayam Singh Yadav.

