What Occurs in Your Body with Daily Milk Consumption?

Enjoy your daily glass of milk, but listen to your body and adapt your intake accordingly.

Milk has been a staple beverage for centuries, touted for its creamy taste and perceived health benefits. But with so many dietary choices available today, is a daily glass of milk still the key to strong bones and good health? Let's explore what happens to your body when you incorporate a glass of milk into your daily routine, with insights from Ekta Singhwal, a dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

What benefits does a daily glass of milk offer?

A daily glass of milk offers a rich blend of essential nutrients that contribute to overall well-being.