Weather To Remain Dry After Snowfall, Rains Lash J&K

Srinagar, Nov 11: Weather improved on Saturday after snowfall on higher reaches and widespread rains on plains brought the temperature down and closed several roads in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meteorological department Srinagar forecast of weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sky was cloudy with cold conditions prevailing around Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley.

Higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley experienced snowfall, while plains were lashed by widespread rains on Friday bringing down the temperature.

Due to snowfall, several roads including Razdan Pass, Zojila Pass, Kishtwar-Anantnag Road, Mughal, Phirkiyan Gali, Machil, Sadna Top, and Srinagar-Sonamarg Road were closed for traffic movement.

“Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and Srinagar-Sonamarg ?Gumri road connecting Ladakh was restored and traffic plying normally,” J&K Traffic Police said on X.

However, they said the historical Mughal road connecting south Kashmir's Shopian district with the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu division remained closed due to the accumulation of snowfall.

Snow clearance operations on other far-flung routes are in progress, they said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday at 4.2 degrees Celsius and it also experienced 9.2mm of rainfall till 0830 hours today, Qazigund 3.6 degrees Celsius and experienced 31.4mm rainfall, Pahalgam 2.2 degree Celsius and it also experienced 7.2mm rainfall, Kupwara 4.2 and it experienced 29.8mm rainfall, Kokernag 6.2 degree Celsius and it also experienced 5.8mm rainfall and Gulmarg recorded a low of -1.5 and it also received 22.2mm of rainfall, the MeT office said.