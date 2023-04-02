We stand with people of Kashmir, work for their welfare: AAP

Srinagar : The Aam Aadmi Party today reiterated its commitment to the people of Kashmir and assured that it will continue to work towards their betterment. Imran Hussain, a Cabinet Minister in Delhi Government, and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Election Incharge for Kashmir presided over a meeting today with representatives from all facts of the party's Kashmir Unit, including the Provincial, District, Youth, and Women's Leadership. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Hussain said: “We are committed to the people of Kashmir and will always stand by them. We will ensure that the party's organizational matters are resolved and we will work towards the betterment of the people of Kashmir.” He also announced the AAP will contest all the Assembly & Lok Sabha seats in J&K whenever elections are held in J&K. Provincial President Kashmir Dr Ghulam Mustafa was also present at the meeting. The meeting was held to review all organizational matters and to address issues raised by the leaders. During the meeting, Imran Hussain took stock of the party's organizational matters in Kashmir and discussed ways to strengthen the party's structure in the region. The leaders present at the meeting expressed their views on various issues related to the party's functioning in Kashmir. The Youth wing of the party also raised some pressing issues concerning the youth of Kashmir. Imran Hussain listened to their concerns and assured them that the party will take the necessary steps to address their grievances. The leaders present at the meeting also exchanged their views with the Election Incharge Imran Hussain, He then assured them that all matters will be resolved and the Aam Aadmi Party will continue to work tirelessly for the people of Kashmir.