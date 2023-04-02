CJ visits District Court Complex Ganderbal, reviews functioning

GANDERBAL : Chief Justice High Court, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today visited the District Court Complex Ganderbal and reviewed functioning of the court besides taking stock of infrastructural facilities there. Chief Justice was accompanied by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Administrative Judge District Court Ganderbal.

On arrival, Chief Justice was given guard of honour by District Police Ganderbal. Chief Justice and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi visited all court rooms and observed proceedings of cases. They also visited the office of District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal and front office DLSA Ganderbal, and gave certain on spot directions to Judicial Officers and Police Department. While interacting with the Judicial Officers and Administrative Officers, Chief Justice said that the purpose of visiting this district court complex was to assess the basic infrastructure issues here as courts are important public institutions and needs basic facilities including court rooms, enhanced e-court facilities, facilities for lawyers, public and litigants to function properly. He issued several directions for further streamlining of infrastructural facilities in the court. Chief Justice also reviewed the progress on land acquisition for new Court Complex. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal informed the Chief Justice that 40 kanal of land has already been identified and will be transferred after completion of codal formalities. Chief Justice directed the Chief Engineer, R&B to keep DPR ready as per revenue site plan so that work on new Court complex could be started at an earliest once land get transferred to the law department.

Later, Chief Justice and Administrative Judge of District Ganderbal, chaired a separate meeting of District Bar Association Ganderbal who apprised them of several issues confronting them while discharging their legitimate duties and the Chief Justice has assured them all genuine issues will be looked into priority. Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, M.K Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Registrar Judicial Srinagar, Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq, Chief Engineer, R&B, Shayimbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Judicial Officers, Nikhil Borkar, SP Ganderbal, civil officers and Bar Members were also present.