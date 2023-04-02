Cong launches ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’

SRINAGAR/JAMMU : The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee today launched month long Party's Nation Wide Programme `Jai Bharat Satyagrah'.

JKPCC also drawn action plan for conducting successful programmes in the district.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani in a meeting of senior Party leaders, former Legislators, District presidents and AICC Members had a detailed discussion over the `Jai Bharat Satyagraha' and urged them to follow the AICC directives vigorously and ensure that programmes are held in every district on daily basis followed by Press Conferences. Former JKPCC president Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, former Legislators Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Mohd Muzaffar Parray, Mohd Anwar Bhat and other senior leaders spoke on the occasion and highlighted the significance of the `Jai Bharat Satyagarah'. JKPCC president also received feedback with regard to preparations for the successful conduct of this significant programme in the districts and urged the Party Cadres and Districts presidents to involve every primary and active member and common people in this initiative which has been launched against the BJPs vendetta politics and loot of people's money.

Briefing the media persons, Wani said that Congress Party has launched month long Jai Bharat Satyagraha in protest against the flawed conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi for raising the voice against the Modi- Adani nexus and loot of National Wealth, with the result, Modi Govt hatched a conspiracy to disqualify him (Rahul Gandhi) from Lok Sabhha aiming to silence him, but the Congress party is committed to continue its fight against loot of people's money and Nation's wealth by the Modi-Adani. BJP's vendetta politics and intimidation of the opposition especially Congress Party won't deter us from raising our voice, we will continue to fight for the Nation and rights of the people, Wani added.

In Jammu, the Congress Party while launching a month long Jai Bharat Satyagrah campaign to take on the BJP Govt for its assault on the Constitution and the democracy, the SC, ST, OBC and Minority Departments of the Congress party today held a strong protest demonstration before the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk Jammu amidst heavy downpour.

The demonstration was jointly organized by the SC, ST,OBC and Minority Wing of the J&K PCC and led by working president Raman Bhalla accompanied by Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ex-MLC Ved Mahajan besides SC Dept Chairman Karan Bhagat, ST Dept Chairman Hussain Ali Wafa, OBC Chairman Suresh Dogra and Minority Dept. Chairman Rajinder Singh Nathu. A large number of representatives of from these sections of the society held a strong protest demonstration over the attempts and attack on the Constitution and the Constitutional Institutions established and strengthen by the Congress party right from Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru strengthening the democracy in this country. Raman Bhalla in his address lashed out at the Modi Govt. and the BJP for serious assault on the constitution and the democracy during its regime. He alleged that disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to gag the voice of the opposition in the parliament but the BJP should know that the voice of people and the voice of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi can not be suppressed and it will be raised more vociferously in the streets of the country. Chairmen of SC, ST, OBC and Minority Departments also addressed the gatherings and pledged to take the fight to the streets of the country to safeguard the constitution and the democracy.