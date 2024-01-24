We have to work towards realising Netaji’s dream of building a strong nation: Mohan Bhagwat

BARASAT (WB), Jan 23: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday urged people to embrace the qualities and teachings of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emphasising the need for collective responsibility to work towards realising his dream of building a strong country.

Commemorating the 127th birth anniversary of Bose at a rally by RSS in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Bhagwat said that merely remembering Netaji on this day was insufficient.

“We should remember Netaji not only out of gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle but also to ensure that we internalise his qualities, ideals, and principles,” he said at Barasat.

“If his dreams are still unfulfilled, whose responsibility is it to fulfil them? If he sees that the present generation is working towards achieving it, then only it will be fulfilled,” Bhagwat said.

The present generation must actively work towards realising Netaji's aspirations, the RSS chief said.

“He knew that these dreams can't be fulfilled in just one generation. It will have to be worked on continuously by generations after him. We have to work to achieve his dream of India, as he wanted,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat underscored the enduring impact of freedom fighters' selfless lives, struggles, and sacrifices, emphasising their role as a source of inspiration for the populace.

The programme marks Bhagwat's second consecutive year in Bengal, participating in the celebrations commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.