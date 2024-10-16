back to top
    Jammu
    Jammu Kashmir Kashmir

    “We have a lot to do”: Omar Abdullah pays tribute to National Conference Founder Sheikh Abdullah ahead of historic swearing-in as J&K CM

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 16: Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid tributes at the mausoleum of Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah ahead of his swearing in ceremony.
    Dressed in a Pathani suit and coat, the 54-year-old Abdullah offered floral tributes at the graveyard of the party founder.
    “Omar Abdullah offered prayers at his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's mausoleum in Hazratbal, ahead of his swearing ceremony as the first Chief Minister of  and Union Territory,” the National Conference said.
    The chief minister and his ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at 11:30 am. (Agencies)

    Senior IPS officer Praveen Vashista to be next Special Secretary, Internal Security
    IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; Nothing suspicious found
