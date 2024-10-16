back to top
    IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; Nothing suspicious found

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Ahmedabad, Oct 16: A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft from Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad after receiving a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Wednesday.
    Soon after the flight took-off from Mumbai on Tuesday night, an unidentified person, through a tweet, claimed a bomb had been placed in the aircraft which was carrying nearly 200 passengers and crew, the official from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport here said.
    After being alerted by the Mumbai ATC, the pilots decided to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport, which was the closest airport when the flight was en-route to Delhi, said the official.
    “After landing here during midnight, the aircraft, carrying nearly 200 passengers and crew, was thoroughly checked by the security agencies overnight. However, nothing suspicious was found. The flight took-off for Delhi at around 8 am today morning after getting a green signal from the security personnel,” the official said.
    Several flights have received similar hoax bomb threats in the last couple of days.
    On Monday, three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats. While a New York-bound Air flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, the other two, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours.
    On Tuesday, an Air India plane carrying 211 people from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to officials.
    Apart from Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight, six other Indian flights on Tuesday received bomb threat messages through a social media handle.
    Singapore Armed Forces on Tuesday scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at Singapore's Changi airport.
    The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat. (Agencies)

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

