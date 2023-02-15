Vikas Gupta joins Vitesco Technologies as HoF for India business

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of advanced powertrain technologies and solutions for e-mobility, announced recently that it has appointed Vikas Gupta as the Head of Finance for the India business. He will be in charge of the financial operations which include financial planning & analysis, reporting, taxation, risk management and treasury operations for the overall Vitesco business in India. Prior to this, Vikas Gupta was the Chief Financial Officer at Napino Control Systems Limited, a JV company of Napino Auto and Vitesco Technologies. He played a pivotal role for the joint venture set up on the financials and the commercials side. Talking about the new role, Vikas Gupta said, “Vitesco Technologies has a great work culture and keeps their values on priority in every decision making. Vitesco Technologies understands its responsibilities towards industry, environment and mankind. It gives me immense pleasure to be working in the esteemed organization and take the responsibility to sustain the values created.” Anurag Garg, Managing Director & Country Head, Vitesco Technologies, India said, “Having collaborated with Vikas in the past, I have a great deal of trust and confidence in Vikas’s abilities and his leadership skills. He is truly passionate about the vision of Vitesco Technologies, and I am grateful to have his support to advance our organization on its future growth trajectory. His vast experience in financial management with strong strategic expertise will help us accelerate towards our next phase of business growth.”