GfK India joins hands with Global Business Summit as ‘Intelligence Partner’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: GfK, a global leader in market and consumer intelligence since 1934 has announced its participation as the ‘Intelligence Partner’ at the 7th edition of Global Business Summit.

This year’s event, under the theme of ‘Resilience, Influence, Dominance,’ will feature the presence of the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and will serve as a platform for government-to-government interactions, business-to-government meetings, and business-to-business engagements.

As part of its partnership with the Global Business Summit, GfK India will 0be hosting an expert panel discussion on how data-based decision making can turn inflation into an opportunity for growing businesses on February 18th at 12 noon IST.

It will feature industry stalwarts including Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and MD, Philips India; Preeti Bajaj, CEO, Luminous Power Technologies; Vishal Gondal, CEO, GoQii; Satish N. S, President, Haier; Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation; and Nikhil Mathur, Managing Director, India & Head of Data Partnership and Innovation, APAC at GfK.

“We are excited to partner with the Global Business Summit for the second year in a row and to host an expert panel discussion on data-based decision-making,” said Nikhil Mathur, Managing Director, India & Head of Data Partnership and Innovation, APAC at GfK. “Organizations today are struggling with ‘Data Overload’ & need data simplification and democratization. Data culture adoption in organizations brings efficiencies and is a fuel for a sustainable growth,” he added.