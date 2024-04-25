back to top
Veteran Astronaut Sunita Williams to embark on Historic Third Space Mission aboard Boeing Starliner

By: Northlines

Date:

Sunita Williams, a veteran astronaut of Indian descent, is gearing up for her third voyage to the final frontier. Scheduled for launch on May 6th, Williams will join astronaut Butch Wilmore aboard Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. This pioneering mission will see the Starliner dock at the Space Station, becoming the first crewed flight for the new capsule.

Williams has an illustrious history among astronauts, holding the female record for most spacewalks during her first mission in 2007. Aboard Expedition 14/15, she conducted four EVAs totaling over 29 hours. More recently in 2012, Williams commanded Expedition 33 – spending 127 days in orbit conducting research alongside international crewmates. Her experience makes her a valued member of the Starliner's maiden crewed flight.

The mission aims to thoroughly test Starliner's capabilities, demonstrating its ability to safely transport astronauts. If successful, it will mark a major step towards certifying both the spacecraft and Boeing's systems for regular crew rotation flights. Reaching the space station will involve launch atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, followed by autonomous docking before returning to Earth a week later with a western US landing site.

With over 322 total days spent in microgravity, Williams currently stands as the second highest career spaceflight duration for a woman. Should she complete another long-duration assignment, she has the potential to pass NASA's Peggy Whitson for the overall record. Williams' heritage and determination are an inspiration for communities around the , showing what can be achieved through dedication to exploration. Her upcoming mission aboard Starliner promises to make history once more.

Rare quadruple solar flares erupt from Sun in single event; Here’s what to expect
