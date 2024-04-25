Vedanta, Led by Anil Agarwal, Reports a 27% Decrease in Q4 Net Profit

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1,881 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369 crore for the March quarter.
The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1,881 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.
The consolidated income of the company in the January-March period dropped to Rs 36,093 crore as against Rs 38,635 crore in the year-ago period.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is a diversified global natural resources company with operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power across India, South Africa, and Namibia.