US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

Washington DC , Mar 28: On comments by a US diplomat regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged money-laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they encouraged fair, transparent and timely legal processes for the issue.



Addressing a press briefing, Miller was asked about his response to India summoning the US diplomat over comments on Kejriwal's arrest and freezing of the Congress's bank accounts.

The US State Department said they are following these actions closely.



“We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections,” Miller added.

“And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues,” he stressed.



However, he denied talking about any private diplomatic conversations, and said, “What we have said publicly is what I just said from here, that we encourage fair, transparent, and timely legal processes. We don't think anyone should object to that.”

Earlier on Wednesday, India took a “strong objection” to the remarks of the United States State Department Spokesperson about certain legal proceedings in India.



“In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.



The MEA defended India's legal system, emphasising its independence and dedication to impartial and expedient judgements.



“India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted,” the foreign ministry statement read.