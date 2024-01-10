Unless China comes forward with positive response, ‘Nothing can be Done’: Farooq

Jammu Tawi, Jan 9: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said India is making efforts to resolve the border issue with China through talks but unless Beijing comes forward with a positive response, ”nothing can be done”.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he also hoped that the Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai sentiment would be rebuild again.

”The influence of China has been increasing everywhere. It is increasing its influence in Nepal, which is our neighbour. It has already had influence over Pakistan. Its influence is increasing in Bangladesh. China has encircled us. There are no two things about it,” he said.

Highlighting India's efforts for resolution through dialogue, Abdullah said, ”India is making efforts to resolve issues through talks. Unless China comes forward with a positive response, nothing can be done.” Expressing hope for restoring the camaraderie between India and China, he said, ”India and China were friends at the time of formulation of Panchsheel during the period of Jawaharlal Nehru. But there was a wedge after the 1962 war. We hope the Hindi-Chini bhai bhai environment is rebuild again.” When asked about the controversy surrounding the Maldives, Abdullah said, ”I have never been to the Maldives, so I don't know much about it. But India has always helped Maldives. I don't know the reason behind this controversy. Is this controversy a result of the Hindu-Muslim divide being created in India? I believe our foreign ministry will be able to explain this controversy.” He further said that India has come to rescue the Maldives at difficult times.

”India has always supported Maldives. When some rogues had invaded it, the Indian Army went to that country, removed them, and saved the country. They came back after fulfilling the task. I don't know why this controversy happened,” he added.

On the Ram temple opening and invitations being extended, Abdullah said, ”Bhagwan Ram is among everyone in this world. Farooq Abdullah cannot say anything, who is to be invited or not. Everybody should go to the temple.” He also urged leaders of all parties to refrain from politicizing religious matters. ”It is a religious matter. There should be no politics over it. It should not be connected to politics,” he said.

Responding to a question about his potential invitation to the grand event, Abdullah said, ”I am a small fly.”