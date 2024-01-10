Revision of Panchayat Electoral Rolls from Jan 15

Jammu Tawi, Jan 9: The State Election Commission in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced that a special campaign for the annual summary revision of panchayat electoral rolls will be launched on January 15.

The campaign aims to include eligible individuals, particularly those who attained the age of 18 by January 1, 2024, in the electoral rolls.

“The State Election Commission will run a special campaign to undertake annual summary revision of panchayat electoral rolls. This is to enrol boys and girls, who will turn 18 years (old)… on January 1, 2024 in panchayat rolls,” State Election Commissioner B R Sharma said here.

He said the campaign will commence on January 15 and run until February 5.

As part of the campaign, four camps will be held on January 27 and 28, and February 3 and 4. The revised electoral rolls will be published on February 26, he added.

Emphasising the importance of participation in the electoral process, Sharma appealed to those eligible to register themselves and exercise their right to vote.

The term of panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir ended on Monday. The last panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2018.